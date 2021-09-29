Akira Kurosawa’s RAN Arrives November 16th on 4K Ultra HD Steelbook

While he doesn’t quite get his due these days, Martin Scorsese once called Japanese director Kiyoshi Kurosawa (no relation to Akira Kurosawa) “a major filmmaker…an absolute master of light, framing, and pacing.” That’s pretty damn high praise, and it’s absolutely true. Kurosawa’s career has somewhat waned in recent years, but in the early 2000s, he was known to be one of the forerunners of the Japanese New Wave Horror movement. Kurosawa made superb horror films like “Pulse” (2001), “Bright Future” (2003), “Doppelganger” (2003), “Charisma” (1999), and many more. But his films were never traditional horror, much more eerie, creepy, psychologically disturbing, spooky, and spectral with many notions of existential dread. In 2007 he made one of his masterworks, 1997’s “The Cure,” something more of a crime/detective procedural. Fans of Bong Joon-Ho’s “Memories Of Murder,” which was recently rightfully reestablished as a classic piece of crime cinema, should probably appreciate this film too, a movie that is grisly and full of disturbing tension. The film also stars the great Koji Yakusho, who starred in so many of Kurosawa’s best works.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO