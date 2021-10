DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A gunshot victim drove himself to the Southeast Patrol Division in Dallas on Sept. 29.

He told officers someone shot him at the Tiger Mart (Exxon) located at 116 N. Jim Miller Road. The victim was transported to an area hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

Police have not provided a suspect description, nor have they given a motive for the crime. The investigation is ongoing.