Congress & Courts

Sen. Cruz: Southern border 'worse than I've ever seen it'

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 7 days ago

video.foxnews.com

Sen. Cruz to hold press conference on ‘humanitarian crisis’ at the border

WASHINGTON (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz will be having a press conference in Washington to discuss the border. Cruz will be joined by other Republican Senators. A release states Cruz and the officials joining him will “discuss the humanitarian crisis on the southern border.” The press conference will be held moments before Gov. Abbott’s press conference […]
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Goes All In on Fox News’ Vaccine Coverage: ‘One of the Most Destructive Disinformation Campaigns I’ve Ever Seen’

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes lived up to the name of his show All In when he destroyed Fox News Tuesday night for the network’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage. Hayes called out media mogul Rupert Murdoch, and slammed one of Fox News’ most notable hosts, Tucker Carlson, for dispersing misinformation about Covid-19 and the vaccination effort.
Ken Paxton sounds alarm on border crisis

Maxine Waters says treatment of Haitians at Texas border is worse than slavery

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an outspoken member of the Congressional Black Caucus and the Democratic Party’s liberal wing, turned her fire on the Biden administration on Wednesday over shocking images of migrants in Del Rio, Texas, being confronted by US Customs and Border Protection.At a rainy press conference outside the US Capitol, Ms Waters and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus slammed the administration for continuing with the flat ban on entry for asylum seekers at the US-Mexico border, instituted under the Trump administration, which cited Covid-19 as a reason but had sought to dismantle the US asylum system...
Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
