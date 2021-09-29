Sen. Cruz: Southern border 'worse than I've ever seen it'

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an outspoken member of the Congressional Black Caucus and the Democratic Party’s liberal wing, turned her fire on the Biden administration on Wednesday over shocking images of migrants in Del Rio, Texas, being confronted by US Customs and Border Protection.At a rainy press conference outside the US Capitol, Ms Waters and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus slammed the administration for continuing with the flat ban on entry for asylum seekers at the US-Mexico border, instituted under the Trump administration, which cited Covid-19 as a reason but had sought to dismantle the US asylum system...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO