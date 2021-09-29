Hays County records 152 recoveries from COVID-19, 7 new cases Wednesday
For the third consecutive day, the Hays County Local Health Department reported more recoveries from COVID-19 than new cases. Hays County reported 152 additional recoveries, seven new lab-confirmed cases, four hospital discharges and two hospitalizations on Wednesday. The local health department, however, stated it did not receive case data from Curative testing sites on Wednesday. Any positive or negative cases reported from Curative on Wednesday will be recorded in Thursday’s report.www.sanmarcosrecord.com
