Pirates Cove now has Pickleball courts for all to enjoy!

visitfolly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJolly Folly Pickleball is here! Folly Beach now has pickleball courts at Pirate’s Cove Park located on the 5th block east between Erie and Hudson. Pickleball is a two to four-person paddle game combining parts of tennis, table tennis, and badminton. All are welcome to play the popular paddle game with no fee to play. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 8-10 AM and Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 2-4 PM there will be tournaments, email @[email protected] to join!

visitfolly.com

