Future possibilities for Cape Hatteras Lighthouse presented at public meeting

By Joy Crist
islandfreepress.org
 7 days ago

Future possibilities for restoring and rehabilitating the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse were outlined at a lightly attended public meeting on Tuesday evening, September 28, in Buxton. Led by David Hallac, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent, the meeting was an opportunity for the National Park Service (NPS) to present the...

The following is a personal commentary by John M. Havel, who is a Cape Hatteras Lighthouse Researcher and a Board Member of the Outer Banks Lighthouse Society, on the future restoration of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse. The lighthouse is undergoing a restoration, which includes the potential re-installment of the original 1850s Fresnel lens, or the installment of a handcrafted replica. (The original lens is currently on display at the Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum in Hatteras village, on loan from the National Park Service.) A public comment period is currently open until October 17 for the three options for the lighthouse restoration project going forward.
