Photo | Muralists bring art to life in Santa Cruz

Portland, Oregon, muralist David Rice works transforms a large section of a wall of the parking garage at Soquel Avenue and Front Street into a work of art as he participates in Sea Walls Santa Cruz, PangeaSeed Foundation’s groundbreaking public art program that brings the oceans into the streets around the world. Artists came from as far away as Austria and as close by as downtown Santa Cruz to work on the project to create 19 large murals in the city of Santa Cruz. Rice said, “It’s awesome to be part of something so amazing to be able to raise awareness of the beauty and the vulnerability of our oceans.” (Shmuel Thaler/Santa Cruz Sentinel)