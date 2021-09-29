New York’s Conference Board says US Consumer Confidence hits lowest since February
The Conference Board, Inc., a New York City-headquartered 501 non-profit business research group having had over a 1,000 public and private member organizations, said on Tuesday that its index for US Consumer Confidence had tumbled to a seven-month low in September, as a persistent flare-up in delta cases alongside a slower-than-expected recovery in labour market had dampened the economy’s near-term growth outlooks, pointing towards a perilous slowdown in economic growth over Q3, 2021 as several analysts had projected.www.financial-world.org
