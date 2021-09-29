New York’s Conference Board says US Consumer Confidence hits lowest since February

U.S. consumers continue to be concerned about the sustainability of economic recovery from the pandemic-led slump, surging Delta variant threats and increasing inflation levels. Consequently, consumer confidence in the United States slipped to a seven-month low in September. The Conference Board's measure of consumer confidence index stands at 109.3 (the lowest level since February) in comparison to 115.2 in August. The metric has witnessed the third consecutive monthly decline in September. September’s reading also missed the consensus estimate of the metric coming in at 114.5, per a Reuters’ poll. The metric continues to be below the pre-pandemic level of 132.6 in February 2020.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO