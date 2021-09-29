CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Save up to 45% on WD Drives and SanDisk storage for today only

By Adam Conway
xda-developers
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking to grab some new storage drives, today’s your lucky day. For today only, you can buy SanDisk SSDs, SD cards, WD drives, and other storage mediums for up to 45% off on Amazon. MicroSD cards are useful for all sorts of things, including a Nintendo Switch or an older Android smartphone, and they can also be used in other devices like cameras. As for storage, high-speed storage is useful for a Windows installation or can be used for large games and other types of files that you may need to access quickly.

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a HUGE SALE on laptops, tablets and TVs today

Best Buy, a reliable source for 4K TV deals, including 70-inch TV deals and 50-inch TV deals, laptop deals, Chromebook deals, and Surface Pro deals, is currently offering discounts on a wide variety of products. If you’ve been planning to make a purchase, you should first check out Best Buy’s sale if it covers the device that you want to buy.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Dell’s best work computer is insanely cheap today with this deal

In the market for a high-performance laptop to help you accomplish all of your tasks and projects? Whether you’re a hard-working student or a seasoned professional, you already know how important it is to have the right tools for the job. This Dell laptop is reliable, fast, and features high-quality graphics, sound, and performance for your everyday needs. Right now, you can get the Dell Vostro 7500 Laptop for just $819, marked down from its regular price of $1,713 for a savings of $894. Get it today and enjoy free shipping right to your door!
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Best laptops 2021: High-performance devices for working from home or gaming on the go

The best laptop is the one that does what you need it to, and in 2021 you have the widest ever selection of brands, styles, prices and form factors to choose from.Maybe you’re working from home and – having considered and rejected the idea of dragging your desk onto the balcony – decided you want a fast and long-lasting laptop for tackling emails and taking Zoom calls in the sun. Perhaps your faithful old laptop has gone to the big blue screen in the sky and you’re finally ready to move on. Or you might be a student in search...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Walmart is virtually giving away this Acer Nitro gaming laptop right now

Are you a gamer looking for a new laptop that will fill up your life meter without emptying your wallet? Score big with this deal on the Acer Nitro 5, currently on sale for $870 at Walmart. Regularly priced at $1,149, this deal on the Acer Nitro 5 offers a savings of $279. It isn’t likely to last long at this price, so you’ll need to act quickly to ensure you land this laptop in your gaming inventory.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storage Devices#Sandisk#Smartphone#Android#Wd Drives#Nintendo Switch#Ssd#Sata#The Wd Black 1tb#Tb Hdd
wccftech.com

You Can Save up to 10 Percent on iPhone 13 Cases and Cables, Starting From $8.99 Only

Apple’s iPhone 13 series will officially release this Friday, September 24 and when all four models are available in various markets, you will need some accessories to go along with that purchase. Luckily, you will not be required to spend a small fortune on these because Amazon Basics has got you covered, with accessories starting from just $8.99.
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

WD My Cloud Home Duo review: super simple network storage

The WD My Cloud Home Duo is worth considering for both the best external hard drives for Mac and the best external hard drives full stop, but it works a bit differently to standard external hard drives – it plugs straight into your router for a direct internet connection. That...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Amazon
Digital Trends

HP is practically giving away laptops and desktops during this SURPRISE SALE!

Let’s get down to business with these high-performance HP computers on sale today on the HP website. If you’re looking for a computer to help you get the job done, then you need to check out these deals. Right now, you can get the HP Pavilion Desktop PC for just $600, marked down $100 from its regular price of $700; or, get the HP Pavilion Laptop for just $600 and save $200 off the regularly marked price of $800. If these high performance computers are a little out of your price range, then check out the student laptop deals going on today for a more budget-friendly selection.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Use External Storage Drives on Chromebook

While Chromebooks are mainly designed for working with the internet, sooner or later, you'll need to use data stored on external drives, whether optical, USB, or hard drives. You can easily use such storage drives with your Chromebook. Here's how. Optical Discs Are Read Only. You might want to read...
COMPUTERS
windowscentral.com

Save up to 20% on SSDs, microSD cards, and more from SanDisk and WD

Today at Amazon you can save up to 20% on memory and storage devices from SanDisk and WD. This is part of Amazon's daily deals, so the prices are only good through the end of the day. Still, you have a lot of ways to save here. The capacities vary between 64GB and 6TB. The items vary from microSD cards for your security cameras to portable external hard drives for carrying your media around with you. There are internal drives like the WD Black SN750 M.2 NVMe SSD on sale for $97.49 from a street price of $130 and small external options like the SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.1 flash drive available for $45.29 (down from $56).
COMPUTERS
wccftech.com

You Can Save up to 45 Percent on Anker’s Charging Accessories, but Only for Today

Various Anker charging accessories are up to 45 percent off on Amazon, but since the deal is only applicable for today, you will have to browse carefully and see what you require as a daily driver. Fortunately, with the massive discount applied, you will find that all of these accessories will fulfill your purpose in one way or another and you will not blow a hole in your wallet either.
ELECTRONICS
wccftech.com

Save up to 35 Percent on Various SSDs From WD and SanDisk Models [Starting From $97.48]

If you have purchased storage products before, chances are they are stamped with the names Western Digital or SanDisk, signifying their importance in this category. Today, some of their SSDs are discounted, and you would do well to give your existing system an upgrade because this deal is only valid for today on Amazon. First, let us come to the WD_Black SN750 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD, which is the most affordable out of all the models listed and starts from $97.49.
COMPUTERS
windowscentral.com

Expand your storage with up to 32% off SSDs, flash drives & more at Amazon today

If you've been looking for a new storage option recently, for whatever reason you mmight need one, today's your day to save big. You can get up to 32% off at Amazon on storage from a variety of popular names like Crucial, Toshiba, and Lexar. The items on sale vary a bunch as well with deals on microSD cards, USB flash drives, and internal solid state drives with M.2 NVMe high-speed technology.
COMPUTERS
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $380, Get a WD 2TB My Passport SSD External Portable Solid State Drive for $209.99 Shipped – Today Only

The WD 2TB My Passport SSD is perfect for those who don’t have a Thunderbolt 3 port on their computer, and you can get one for $209.99 shipped, today only, originally $379.99. You’ll not only be able to save time storing files, but also transferring data, thanks to the powerful NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds. Its forged aluminum chassis doubles as a heatsink to deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable form factor. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.
COMPUTERS
Engadget

SanDisk memory cards are discounted for today only on Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Amazon's Deal of the Day is all about storage products, with particularly...
COMPUTERS
digg.com

Save Big On M.2 Drives, SSDs, Thumb Drives And More On Amazon

Our laptop, tablet, gaming PC and NAS are getting a nice upgrade thanks to today's discounts. Load us up, and bring on the 4K video. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Additional submission from Grant Brunner:. Submitted 3 hours ago via digg-picks. We've gone through our fair...
COMPUTERS
CNET

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is only $85 today

Some may view Apple's MagSafe chargers and batteries as the next step toward an iPhone with no power port at all, but for right now it's a great way to ensure wireless charging works every time. With MagSafe tech, you never have to worry about your phone being on a charger without actually charging -- because the wireless charging parts line up every time thanks to magnets. The only read downside to MagSafe products right now are the prices: These chargers and batteries are often noticeably more expensive than a normal wireless charger. So when there's a deal on Apple's MagSafe battery back, dropping the price from $99 to $85, it's time to act.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy