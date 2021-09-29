CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big-match habit: Pessina scores CL winner for Atalanta

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtalanta midfielder Matteo Pessina does not score often. When he does, though, the goals usually come in big matches. Like his brace in a 3-1 win over Napoli in the second leg of the Italian Cup semifinals in February. Like his goals against Wales and Austria — both winners —...

www.miamiherald.com

