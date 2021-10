DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver continue to search for the driver and suspect vehicle in a deadly hit-and-run that happened early Monday morning as the victim’s identity has been released. The crash happened between a 2013-2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup and a man identified as Christopher Kelley, who was in a wheelchair near 3rd and Broadway about 3 a.m. Monday. (credit: CBS) Kelley, 48, in a wheelchair was in the middle lane of traffic when he was struck and the driver left the scene. A witness told police they saw the victim sitting in his wheelchair in the middle of the intersection,...

DENVER, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO