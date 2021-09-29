33-year-old NH man arrested in Pitbull concert attack that left woman paralyzed

Pitbull concert attack suspect

ROCHESTER, N.H. — A 33-year-old man from Rochester, N.H. has been arrested in connection to an assault at a Pitbull concert in the state that left a 22-year-old woman paralyzed from the waist down.

That man, identified as Gregory Joseph, has been charged with one count of second-degree assault. That Class B Felony carries a maximum sentence of three-and-a-half to seven years.

Maddy Audet was enjoying a concert put on by hip-hop star Pitbull at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford with her sister and friends when someone accused of her of stealing her drink, the recent college graduate said by Zoom earlier in September.

Audet denied stealing the drink but offered to buy another one, she said, when a large man in the group suddenly attacked her.

>>>PREVIOUS: NH woman paralyzed in attack at Pitbull concert

“He climbed up, like, three flights of stairs, upper-cut me in the face. I flew, like, five feet in the air, and I was unconscious on the ground,” Audet previously said. “And that’s when the girl got on top of me and started whaling me in the head a couple times as well.”

Audet had suffered a concussion. She remembers parts of the altercation, but her friends and sister helped her and police fill in the pieces.

After waking up in an ambulance, she underwent several tests. Doctors would later tell her she had undiagnosed blunt force trauma to her spinal cord. Audet is paralyzed from the waist down.

“With the permission of the victim [...], she would like to share that she has been able to begin walking with assistance and is striving to do so independently,” police wrote Wednesday.

Police interviewed 20 people in connection to the assault and reviewed video recordings from the night of the incident, which took place on August 29.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group