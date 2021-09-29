CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New U.S. COVID cases are down 20%. See how your state is doing

By Marco Quiroz-Gutierrez
Fortune
Fortune
 7 days ago
New COVID cases are dropping dramatically across most U.S. states after being hit with a Delta surge from August through mid-September.

Now, with conditions improving, some are cautiously optimistic that the worst of the recent surge could be behind us.

Over the past two weeks, new cases have dropped by about 20% overall and most states saw cases decline or remain constant. After almost continually rising since late July, deaths have also seemingly plateaued at about an average of 2,000 per day for the past two weeks.

Sunbelt states that were hardest hit recently by the Delta variant are now showing the biggest decreases in new cases over the past 14 days, according to a Fortune analysis of New York Times data.

A few weeks ago, Florida was experiencing the biggest surge in cases of the 50 states. It regularly reported more than 20,000 cases a day in August. Over the last two weeks, COVID cases in Florida dropped 57.1%, the most of any state. As of Wednesday, the state is still averaging about 5,417 new cases per day.

Still, not all is back to normal. Several states in the Northeast, where cases have been relatively low, such as Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, Maryland, and Pennsylvania saw slight increases.

Alaska saw the largest uptick in new COVID cases, with a more than 99% increase over the past two weeks. The state also has the highest concentration of cases, with 176 new cases per 100,000 residents. The surge is overwhelming hospitals in both rural and urban areas. Last week, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy contracted 400 out-of-state health care workers to assist Alaskan hospitals.

Comments / 130

Bonnie Clemens
6d ago

That deadly poke will show its results in the coming years/months. Do your research! Very sad all these people that were scared into taking this, now has a limited life line. So very sad! Karma will get you evil people that pushed this deadly poke

Reply(18)
26
Al-Berto Maldonado
5d ago

After almost two years later, we are still trying to flatten the curve. Following protocols, we have kept our distance, wore masks, a few have received their vaccines shots, have locked ourselves from society, and yet WE are still "dying" to this virus. The only good news is that we no longer are dying of cancer, heart attacks, aids, leukemia, diabetes, kidney failures, influenza, or old age. Note: "dying," is being used sarcastically. We are being bamboozled by our government and that little Dr. Mengele Faucci.

Reply(2)
18
Justin Williams
6d ago

yes it is dropping because everyone that got the vaccine was the ones that was spreading it now that people and stopped getting vaccinated its going down kinda funny

Reply(30)
31
