WWE

Marina Shafir Will Be Involved In EC3’s “Free The Narrative II”

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 7 days ago

Former WWE talent Marina Shafir will be involved in EC3’s “Free The Narrative II” event that is released this weekend. Shafir recently became a free agent from her WWE contract and has been announced for upcoming indie bookings, including Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7 event in Los Angeles on Friday, October 22. Now Fightful Select reports that she filmed content for the “Free The Narrative II” event.

WWE

