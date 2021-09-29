CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY attorney general fires back at Cuomo after he calls investigation political

 7 days ago
New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) on Wednesday defended her report that found former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) sexually harassed at least 11 women.

While speaking to a civic group in New York City, James said Cuomo lacked accountability for his actions, according to The Associated Press.

"Mr. Cuomo has a lot to say on these matters, but he’s never taken responsibility for his own conduct," James said per the AP. "He’s never held himself accountable for how his behavior affected our state government."

Cuomo has denied that he intentionally mistreated his accusers. Since resigning in August, he has used social media to promote editorial pieces that question the investigation and suggest that it had underlying political motives, the AP said.

Last week, the former governor tweeted that his ouster was politics "every step of the way."

Cuomo's longtime spokesperson Rich Azzopardi responded to James's comments via Twitter.

"As I've said, it should raise serious red flags that the AG and her staff duck every time specific questions about omissions and inaccuracies in the AG’s report are raised," he said in a post. "The public deserves specific answers from the AG as to the credibility of her report — especially while she mulls a run for governor."

James is said to be a potential 2022 candidate for New York governor.

When asked about a potential run on Wednesday, she deflected the question.

"I am focusing on my work, putting my head down and serving all of you as the attorney general," she said, according to the AP.

