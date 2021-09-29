CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

What Covid and the ivory-billed woodpecker being declared extinct have in common

NBC News
NBC News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor too long, we have treated the natural world as an infinite commodity. In the wake of unchecked human population growth and consumption, we’ve destroyed natural habitats for the sake of creating housing in cities and suburbs, and for vast commercial farms that produce agriculture and livestock. This habitat erosion decimates wild animal populations and renders surviving animals homeless — both of which ultimately endanger humans, as well.

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Minnesota

University Of Minnesota Researchers Find Those Who’ve Had COVID Get Huge Immunity Boost From Vaccine

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New data is out on how well COVID-19 vaccines work in those who’ve already been infected, and that cutting-edge research is coming from Minnesota. More than 1,000 Minnesotans did test positive for the virus, leaving some to wonder if those who do have natural immunity actually need to get vaccinated. It turns out the answer to that question was actually discovered on the University of Minnesota campus. WCCO spoke with U immunologist Dr. Marc Jenkins. “We wanted to know like how does the immunity you get from the vaccine compare to the kind of immunity you get from the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
NBC News

Heart risks rare after Pfizer Covid vaccination, study finds

Getting at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine increased the risk of a rare type of heart inflammation, especially in young males, according to a large new study from researchers in Israel. However, the diagnosed cases were usually mild, and most of the patients were sent home without ongoing need for treatment.
Ash Jurberg

CDC warns of a dangerous disease spread by pets

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has launched an investigation into salmonella outbreaks linked to backyard poultry. On August 31st, the CDC updated their investigation into salmonella outbreaks linked to backyard poultry which has been ongoing since December 2020. Of particular concern, they noted that "one in four sick people is a child younger than five years."
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Business Insider

People are developing diabetes after COVID-19. It might be because the virus messing with insulin-producing cells, new research suggests.

Some COVID-19 patients have been developing symptoms of diabetes after infection. This has scientists asking if COVID-19 could trigger diabetes. Early findings suggest that the coronavirus could be prompting the pancreas to self-destruct. The coronavirus could be harming vital cells in the pancreas and leaving people with diabetes , according...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted When Pandemic Will End

When will the COVID pandemic end? That's the question on the top of everyone's mind—and one doctor just gave a proposed answer. Dr. Ashish Jha, the Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, appeared on the Pulsar podcast to predict when the pandemic will end. Read on for five essential life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From These Hotels, Starting Oct. 15

Hawaii has enacted some of the strictest restrictions throughout the pandemic, from a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the islands before the vaccine rollout to the current 10-day quarantine for any unvaccinated people who won't get tested for COVID. Governor David Ige has been urging travelers to delay visiting, as Hawaii deals with an accelerated surge of COVID cases and a lack of available health care resources, and it's clear the state is not afraid to get tough on unvaccinated visitors. Now, Hawaii is becoming even less hospitable to tourists who haven't gotten their COVID shots, with many major hotels in the state cracking down on unvaccinated guests.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epidemics#Covid 19#Ivory Billed Woodpecker
FingerLakes1

$1,400 stimulus check for seniors as economic recovery slows: Here’s how it happens

The coronavirus pandemic fueled by the Delta Variant is creating a fall surge that no one wanted to see. Now there are renewed calls for a fourth stimulus check. Making matters worse, millions are out of work still — and jobless claims are continuing to rise. Extra unemployment benefits came to an end in early September, which many thought would mean more workers engaging with the economy. While some have gone back to work — a broader portion of previously unemployed workers have still not found gainful employment.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

NBC News

209K+
Followers
30K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy