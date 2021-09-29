Diageo Opens its First Carbon Neutral Whiskey Distillery In North America

“As pioneers in the cannabis beverage space, we are excited to further celebrate and amplify the West Indian and African heritage and culinary influences that raised us. The aromatic and gorgeous ingredients from our grandmother’s cabinets deserve more than to be restricted to “ethnic” food aisles and exploited exoticism. Our-better-for-you portfolio of non-alcoholic cocktail mixers and cannabis beverages provide an elevation you can control and reimagine in every way that brings you enjoyment. We celebrate the diaspora and are unapologetic about reshaping the lens on cannabis consumption, alcohol-free cocktails, and the failed U.S. war-on-drugs that disproportionately impacted and disenfranchised communities of color. We’re building bridges among our cultures through food and beverage and making sure we give back to our communities through education and supporting non-profit anti-recidivism and community-building programs,” says co-founders, U.S.-based Tiffany Yarde and Ghana-based George Yehouessi.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO