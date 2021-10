This is one of a series of articles in which reporters from WHYY’s Health Desk Help Desk answer questions about vaccines and COVID-19 submitted by you, our audience. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved booster shots for those over 65, and individuals between 50 and 64 who fall into a few categories: They have chronic health conditions, they work in fields that put them at high risk of COVID-19 exposure, or they live in long-term care or communal settings. The authorization applied only to the Pfizer vaccine though — leaving the millions of people who would meet those criteria, but who received the first two doses of the Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, with many questions about how to proceed.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO