David’s Evening Forecast - Tracking storm chances overnight and Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few storms pushed through the area this morning and early afternoon, bringing downpours to parts of southeast Nebraska. Those storms faded out quickly as they moved into the metro, leaving many yards dry. Sunshine making an appearance this afternoon helping to boost temperatures in the middle 80s around the area. Dry weather will stick around for the evening outside of a spotty sprinkle. Temperatures will cool back into the 70s after sunset and will stay mild overnight with lows in the middle 60s.