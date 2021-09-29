CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Lourenda G. Godfrey of Elizabeth City, August 31

Cover picture for the articleLourenda “Lou” Godley Godfrey, age 74, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Lou was born in New Bern, NC on July 6, 1947 to the late Robert Leonwood Godley, Sr. and Irma Jackson Godley. She was the wife of Gary Lee Godfrey. She graduated from Elizabeth City High School in 1965. Lou was a Legal Assistant for the Twiford Law Office in Moyock, NC and a member of Towne South Church of Christ.

