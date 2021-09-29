CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest News On The WWE NXT Product Becoming Edgier

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was recently reported that Vince McMahon encouraged the idea of NXT 2.0 being targeted for a younger audience in the 18-34 demographic. On the September 28th 2021 edition of WWE NXT, there were signs of an edgier direction being pushed. Bron Breakker and Andre Chase both said “shit” uncensored during the show and Johnny Gargano found an extensive amount of condoms in Dexter Lumis and Indy Hartwell’s hotel room.

