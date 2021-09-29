The Truth About Carole Middleton's Multi-Million Dollar Business

Carole Middleton might be most well-known as the mother of the Duchess of Cambridge, but she's also a successful businesswoman in her own right. Before she became a household name, thanks to her daughter Kate Middleton's marriage to Prince William, she and her husband Michael Middleton found their mail-order party supply company, Party Pieces, in 1987. But her life wasn't always glittery royal galas with her daughter and VIP seats at Wimbledon finals, as detailed in Hello!. In 2018, Carole told The Telegraph (via USA Today) that she lived in public housing as a child. Because her parents couldn't afford to send her to college, she said she would "see if I could get a bit of money together and fund myself." That's when she realized she had a spark for entrepreneurship.