Odessa, TX

Property Theft: Do you recognize this man?

By Erica Miller
 7 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police are asking for help to identify a man accused of theft.

Around 11:40 a.m. on August 15, OPD responded to the 2800 block of E 11th Street about the theft. The homeowner told investigators an unknown man entered the backyard through a fence and stole tools.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured above is asked to call Detective Campbell at 432-335-3328 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-335-TIPS and reference case number 21-0013455. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a cash reward.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

