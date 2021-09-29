CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Bischoff Gives Advice To AEW In Regards To Debuting Wrestlers

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on the rumors of Bray Wyatt possibly signing with AEW:. “Let’s just assume Bray Wyatt is going to end up [in AEW]. I wouldn’t do that till after the first of [January]. I’d save that for the first quarter of next year because they’ve had so many signings, and they’re great ones too. I’m not being critical or dismissing them in any form. You got Sting, Christian Cage, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Ruby Soho, etc. These are super talented assets, they’ve brought in so many great assets over such a short period of time they tend to dilute each other and it’s not as meaningful as it could be, in my opinion, if they were spaced out a little more. That’s why if I was bringing in Bray Wyatt, if I was Tony Khan, I’d lay off the surprises and the chatter about who’s coming in and not coming in and more for the audience. It’s like a roller coaster and we’ve been on this incredible, exciting roller coaster ride, and the only way you’re going to enjoy the next big exhilaration point on that roller coaster is to get a little bit of a rest.”

www.pwmania.com

