CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo homeless encampment will stay for now

By Rachel Van Gilder
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xWnnX_0cC94GAa00

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Kalamazoo did not shut down a large homeless encampment as expected Wednesday, instead saying it will hold off as it figures out how to move forward.

Some 150 people are living at the encampment at Ampersee Avenue near Hotop Avenue in the city’s Eastside area. Earlier this month, the city said it would clear the camp because of concerns about health, safety and an uptick in crime.

On Wednesday, however, the encampment remained occupied. A city spokesperson said in a statement that after speaking with the Kalamazoo County Continuum of Care and other homeless outreach programs, “the city decided to take more time to consider options.”

That means for now, no trespassing citations will be issued and those living at the camp can stay.

“It is an extremely fluid situation,” the spokesperson added.

The camp sits on soil contaminated with heavy metals . Owned by the city’s Brownfield Redevelopment Authority, it’s the site of a former fly ash dump site for a coal-fired power plant. Signs put up by the authority warn those living at the encampment not to touch the soil or grow edible plants in it.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo, MI
Society
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Kalamazoo County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Kalamazoo County, MI
Society
WOOD TV8

Future of Rockford’s social zone up for discussion

ROCKFORD, Mich., (WOOD) — The social zone in downtown Rockford could look different as it returns to Main Street this fall. Social zones were built in several cities across West Michigan to help bars and restaurants survive during the coronavirus pandemic. In the social zones, patrons are permitted to buy and consume alcoholic beverages and walk around with them in hand.
ROCKFORD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather
WOOD TV8

Bronson Park mound ID’d as Native American ceremonial site

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Archaeologists and Kalamazoo city leaders are trying to uncover what could be underground a Native American mound in the southwest quadrant of Bronson Park. Following the removal of the controversial Fountain of the Pioneers and an incident with an excavator soon after, a ground-penetrating radar survey...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD TV8

Historic Eastown building getting facelift

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A little piece of Grand Rapids history is getting a facelift. Work began this week to update Eastown’s Uptown Church — the former Eastown Theater — on Lake Drive. Crews are making sure the most visible example of the old building’s history, it’s façade, is...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

Dozens quarantined at Ottawa Co. Jail after 6 positive COVID-19 tests

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says it is dealing with a few cases of COVID-19 within the jail, prompting quarantines. Two inmates have minor symptoms, authorities said. Four others have tested positive but do not have any symptoms. Officials conducted contact tracing, which identified 35 more inmates as close contacts; they are now in 10-day quarantine.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

Eyesore Witmark near GR set to meet with wrecking ball

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — As a shopper, Tom Preston remembers Witmark’s catalog showrooms featuring everything from jewelry to electronics. “Especially around holidays and birthdays, I used to come here and get everything,” Preston said. That was nearly 25 years ago. “Now it’s just a big eyesore, especially the broken...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

453
Followers
223
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy