Meet the Artists: Jacob Joe Knapp’s ‘Holy Black Angel’

The 4th annual Beaverdam Studio Tour will take place on Saturday, October 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, October 31, from noon to 5 p.m. The tour will feature 30 artists working in 21 studios, all located off of Beaverdam Road, which is reached via Merrimon Avenue. Lin Barber of Dogwood Pottery has been participating in the tour since its inception four years ago. “I enjoy opening my home and sharing my love of the craft of pottery,” Barber says. “While it’s great selling in shops and online, it’s so much more satisfying to meet people that enjoy my work.” Barber hand-draws sgraffito designs into her pottery and she sometimes has tiles available for demonstrating her technique. “I think visitors like knowing more about the pottery they buy from me,” she says. “It gives the pot more substance and meaning.”

