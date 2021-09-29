CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Prepare for Commodities Super-Cycle

By Tom Lydon
Cover picture for the articleWith big assists from rising inflation and the global economic recovery, commodities are among this year’s best-performing asset classes. Just look at the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC). DBC, which tracks the DBIQ Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Index and is usually comprised of 14 actively traded commodities futures contracts, is up 36.26% year-to-date. The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC), an actively managed fund seeking to beat DBC’s underlying index, is up 37%. All that while the S&P 500 is up “just” 16%.

Silver’s Bleak Summer Creates Bargain Opportunity

Silver’s seemingly endless slide could be setting up an epic fourth quarter rally. With pandemic monetary policy being rolled back across the globe, ongoing supply chain issues, and energy shortages, manufacturing has cooled down. As an industrial metal, this has impacted silver quite a bit. Prices have seen their worst four-month stretch since 2014. In the third quarter, silver went down 16%.
Why Midstream is a Winning Choice For Energy Investors

With oil prices vaulting to highs that seemed almost unimaginable just a year ago, it can seem like the obvious play in energy investment would be to allocate funds there. Ongoing energy shortages in Europe and the inability of renewable energy to come online fast enough to meet energy demand all point to continued high prices for oil barrels and lots of growth in the short and long term. OPEC decided not to increase production a few days ago, all but ensuring a continued rally on oil prices.
In the Cycles of Equity Markets, Active Management Can Be a Boon

There is a lot of market uncertainty right now as concerns of interest rates, economic growth, and inflation all weigh heavily on investors’ minds. Uncertainty and volatility are environments that active management typically outperforms in, and T. Rowe Price outlined the current market climates as well as the potential paths forward from here.
Yahoo Finance: Dave Nadig Talks Commodities and Infrastructure

With energy prices going through the roof year-to-date, there are various opportunities out in the market. Joining the “ETF Report” with host Alexis Christoforous on Yahoo Finance, ETF Trends’ CIO and director of research Dave Nadig discusses the energy sector, his picks for investors in this environment of higher inflation, and the latest market news regarding China.
Depend on DES as Small-Cap Value Comes Back Into Focus

Small-cap and value stocks enjoyed plenty of good times in the first quarter of 2021, but since the end of the second quarter, there’s been a lot of lethargy, even some downside, for small-caps and value equities. Some exchange traded funds that marry smaller stocks with the value factor are...
Banks Becoming Bastions of ESG Awareness

As its name implies, the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ: KBWB) is an exchange traded fund focusing on bank stocks. With that in mind, many investors aren’t likely to look at KBWB or comparable bank ETFs and think that they are credible destinations for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing principles. They might want to think again.
A Multi-Asset Strategy With ESG Can Help Mute Short-Term Volatility

Market volatility has descended back into major stock market indexes, but the coupling of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing and a multi-asset strategy could be what an investor needs. The pandemic only helped the ESG investing arena to expand further, allowing for more innovative strategies. One such strategy is...
Rising Aluminum Prices Could Help Propel This Base Metals ETF

Aluminum prices have risen to more highs this week thanks to a confluence of factors, mainly related to China’s move to limit pollution. This bodes well for an Invesco base metals ETF. “Aluminium prices climbed towards 13-year highs on Monday, boosted by strong demand and large shortages created by China...
Putnam Knows How to Invest in ESG Authentically

After a harsh summer for many countries in the Northern Hemisphere, pressure continues to increase by governments, regulators, and investors on curbing emissions and working to reduce the effects of climate change. Major businesses and financial institutions are moving away from high carbon footprint industries and investments, but there is an increasing push from sustainability advocates and the financial sector to push for change from within and engage with companies on their ESG practices, reports Popular Science.
Surging Bitcoin Could Crest $65,000 After Big Week

Bitcoin continues to surge after Tuesday’s big day, where it crept past $50,000 for the first time since El Salvador began accepting it as legal tender. Today it has rallied 8%, reclaiming its $1 trillion dollar valuation. This week’s rally has the cryptocurrency up 34%, which is good news for...
An Equal-Weight ETF Approach to Diversify Current Market Risks

As U.S. markets continue to oscillate, investors can consider an equally weighted exchange traded fund strategy to help diversify risk from a top-heavy portfolio. U.S. equities turned positive late Wednesday, paring early losses, as investors grew more optimistic that Democrats and Republicans could push past the political brinkmanship on Capitol Hill and come to a deal to average an unprecedented government debt default. Republican Senator Mitch McConnell stated that his party would support an extension of the federal debt ceiling into December, Reuters reports.
Asset Allocation Weekly: The Supply Side Worry on Inflation

Confluence Investment Management offers various asset allocation products which are managed using “top down,” or macro, analysis. We publish asset allocation thoughts on a weekly basis in this report, updating the report every Friday, along with an accompanying podcast. In the 1970s, the U.S. had a serious inflation problem. By...
Forward-Looking ETFs to Integrate ESG Investing Into Your Core Portfolio

Exchange traded fund investors with a socially responsible investment mindset should consider the impact of current financial performance and a forward-looking directional risk assessment methodology to gauge the environmental, social, and governance impact of an asset’s value over the long term. In the recent webcast, Simple and Efficient ESG Integration...
Active Managers Can Succeed Where Investors Underperform

A recent study from Morningstar has revealed that investors underperformed the equivalent annual market returns by roughly 1.7% each year over the course of a decade. Investors are leaving a lot of money on the table long-term in a trend that, while better than previous decades, still continues to show underperformance, reports Investment Week.
Growth ETFs Rally as Tech Leads the Rebound

Growth-related exchange traded funds climbed on Tuesday with technology stocks leading the rebound after the shaky start to October. “We’re buying the dip, but the dip isn’t 10% anymore. The dip is now 2%, or 4%,” Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management, told Reuters. “People are trained like Pavlov’s dog to buy the dip, which is reinforcing all of this.”
Rising Inflation Has Investors Flocking to TIPS ETFs

A predictable result of rising inflation is investors embracing Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS), and with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on a torrid pace of monthly gains — not what investors want to see — market participants are scurrying to TIPS exchange traded funds. Fixed income ETFs are already setting...
