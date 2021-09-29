How to Prepare for Commodities Super-Cycle

With oil prices vaulting to highs that seemed almost unimaginable just a year ago, it can seem like the obvious play in energy investment would be to allocate funds there. Ongoing energy shortages in Europe and the inability of renewable energy to come online fast enough to meet energy demand all point to continued high prices for oil barrels and lots of growth in the short and long term. OPEC decided not to increase production a few days ago, all but ensuring a continued rally on oil prices.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 HOURS AGO