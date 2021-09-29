How to Prepare for Commodities Super-Cycle
With big assists from rising inflation and the global economic recovery, commodities are among this year’s best-performing asset classes. Just look at the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC). DBC, which tracks the DBIQ Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Index and is usually comprised of 14 actively traded commodities futures contracts, is up 36.26% year-to-date. The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC), an actively managed fund seeking to beat DBC’s underlying index, is up 37%. All that while the S&P 500 is up “just” 16%.www.etftrends.com
