FBI Hunting for Van-Life Fiancé’s Burner Phone, Report Says

Brian Laundrie, the 23-year-old fiancé of doomed van-lifer Gabby Petito, bought a prepaid burner phone at an AT&T store in Florida the same day he went missing, the FBI believes, according to TMZ. Federal agents seized surveillance video from AT&T’s North Port location, where he allegedly bought the device on Sept. 14, the outlet reported, adding that he was seen at the store with an “older woman.” Laundrie’s lawyer, Steven Bertolino, did not respond to a request for comment, but disputed the notion that the FBI is trying to locate the phone, claiming that Laundrie’s parents “did purchase a new phone and it’s the same phone that Brian left home and which the FBI is in possession of.”