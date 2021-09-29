CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI Hunting for Van-Life Fiancé’s Burner Phone, Report Says

By Justin Rohrlich
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brian Laundrie, the 23-year-old fiancé of doomed van-lifer Gabby Petito, bought a prepaid burner phone at an AT&T store in Florida the same day he went missing, the FBI believes, according to TMZ. Federal agents seized surveillance video from AT&T’s North Port location, where he allegedly bought the device on Sept. 14, the outlet reported, adding that he was seen at the store with an “older woman.” Laundrie’s lawyer, Steven Bertolino, did not respond to a request for comment, but disputed the notion that the FBI is trying to locate the phone, claiming that Laundrie’s parents “did purchase a new phone and it’s the same phone that Brian left home and which the FBI is in possession of.”

www.thedailybeast.com

enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
Florida State
fox13news.com

Gabby Petito's YouTube video posted while Brian Laundrie left her in Utah to fly home to Florida

Brian Laundrie's sister says she hasn't spoken to parents since Fort De Soto camping trip. Speaking candidly about the case, Brian Laundrie's sister is giving new insight into the timeline ahead of his disappearance. Cassie Laundrie says she is just as frustrated and heartbroken as everyone else about Gabby Petito’s death and her brother’s disappearance.
FLORIDA STATE
districtchronicles.com

In his search for Brian Laundrie, Dog the Bounty Hunter is said to have gotten another big lead.

Lyssa Chapman, star of Dog the Bounty Hutner, claims her father, Duane “Dog” Chapman, has more leads in the hunt for Brian Laundrie. Gabby Petito went missing in late August and was found dead in Wyoming, and the Florida man is a person of interest in her death. Laundrie, 23, is also wanted by the FBI on a federal warrant for debit card fraud. On September, the dog joined the hunt. When he was 25, he made a show of arriving at Laundrie’s parents’ home in North Port, Florida. Laundrie hasn’t seen his parents since September. 14 and filed a missing person report. “Update: Following up on ALL leads..”
NORTH PORT, FL
eastidahonews.com

Attorney for Gabby Petito’s family skeptical that fiancé Brian Laundrie’s family will help FBI search

(CNN) — An attorney for Gabby Petito’s family expressed skepticism that the parents of her fiancé Brian Laundrie would help in the FBI’s ongoing search for him. “The Laundrie’s did not help us find Gabby. They’re sure not going to help us find Brian,” family attorney Richard Stafford said Tuesday. “For Brian, we’re asking you to turn yourself in to the FBI or the nearest law enforcement agency.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
audacy.com

GABBY PETITO: FBI investigating Brian Laundrie's purchase of new phone before he went missing: report

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A couple that camped next to Brian Laundrie and his family at a Florida park earlier this month said the Laundries “kept to themselves” before leaving their campsite. The new report comes as authorities continue their manhunt for Laundrie, 23, who was last seen by his parents over two weeks ago after returning to Florida from a cross-country trip without fiancée Gabby Petito, 22, who was later found dead in Wyoming.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ok Magazine

Brian Laundrie's Cell Phone In FBI Possession As Manhunt Continues

Brian Laundrie’s cell phone is reportedly in the possession of the FBI. According to reports from The Sun, the Laundrie’s family lawyer Steven Bertolino confirmed that the FBI has the missing person of interest’s cell phone. The update comes after it was revealed that the fugitive’s parents, Christopher and Roberta...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Brian Laundrie should surrender, former fugitive says

A former federal fugitive who spent two years on the lam is urging Florida’s Brian Laundrie to surrender to authorities following the homicide of his fiancée Gabby Petito. "You just gotta turn yourself in man — you gotta face the music," said Seth Ferranti, an ex-con turned writer and producer. "And if you did do something to that girl, you gotta pay the price. And if you didn’t do anything to that girl, you’ve got to present it to the jury and trust in your innocence."
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEAR

Vigil planned for Gabby Petito as hunt for fiancé intensifies

VENICE, Fla. (WPEC) — An urgent search is still underway for Brian Laundrie, a 23-year-old Florida man who investigators are calling a 'person of interest' in the death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito. The Teton County coroner ruled Petito's death a homicide, and though the cause of death is not...
NORTH PORT, FL
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Federal arrest warrant issued for Gabby Petito’s fiancé: FBI officials

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP / WJW) — An arrest warrant has been issued for the fiancé of Gabby Petito as investigators continue searching for him Thursday evening. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Denver, the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie in connection to his activities following Petitio’s death.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
