The U.S. envoy to Haiti announced Thursday he was resigning from his position, saying it was “inhumane” for the United States to deport Haitians in the U.S. illegally. “Our policy approach to Haiti remains deeply flawed, and my recommendations have been ignored and dismissed,” Daniel Foote said in a letter of resignation addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “I will not be associated with the United States inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti, a country where American officials are confined to secure compounds because of the dangers posed by armed gangs in control of daily life.”

IMMIGRATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO