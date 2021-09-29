There are a ton of great places to watch the leaves change in Alaska, and Eagle River Greenbelt Access Trail is definitely one of them. If you’re in the Eagle River area, this is an easy hike with a big payoff. Relatively flat, you’ll travel over plenty of boardwalks to score stunning views of the mountains and nearby Eagle River.

If you’re looking for a little fall bliss, head out to Alaska's Eagle River.

If you’re looking for a fairly easy hike, this one is perfect.

The trail itself is mostly flat.

And you’ll get great scenery along the way.

There are regularly bear sightings in the area, so come prepared. Make plenty of noise, and bring bear spray with you.

There is a $5 parking fee to park at Chugach State Park trailheads.

If you have an autumn afternoon available, this is the place to be.

There’s a great little trail that takes you along boardwalks all the way to the river. It’s a wonderful way to pass a fall afternoon in Alaska.It's a pretty short hike -- you’ll only travel about 4.5 miles, out and back.The entire hike only covers 643 feet in elevation gain. It’s nice and steady, and easy to travel.You’ll travel through forest, over streams, and out to the river.Even though the trail is developed and in fairly good shape, you’re still in Alaska’s backcountry. Keep your eyes peeled and you'll have a great time!Or, you can go to their website and purchase an annual pass online. This is a great option if you do a lot of hiking in the area.Peaceful, and with great views along the way, it’s a great way to spend a couple of hours. Bring a loved one so you can both enjoy this beautiful hike!

Have you ever hiked the Eagle River Greenbelt Access Trail? What did you think? Was it magical to watch the leaves change? Let us know in the comments below!

If you love the outdoors, Escape From The Crowds And Rent A Yurt At Eagle River Nature Center in Alaska!

The post Hike The Boardwalks With Killer Mountain Views On This Easy Trail In Alaska appeared first on Only In Your State .