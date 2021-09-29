Elderly visitor dies on downtown bench

The Trail-Gazette is sad to report that an elderly Estes Park visitor passed away downtown earlier this afternoon. “The Estes Park Police Department responded to a 1:18 p.m. call about a 90-year-old female day-visitor to Estes Park who was reportedly in hospice care back home,” said Public Information Officer for the town, Kate Rusch. “She was seated at a bench near the corner of Elkhorn and Riverside when she reportedly leaned onto the person sitting next to her and passed away. The coroner will examine the decedent before releasing her identity and cause of death.”