Last week, New York’s Attorney General Letitia James met with business and civic leaders, met with Democratic leaders in Brooklyn and the Bronx, spoke at a League of Conservation Voters gala in Manhattan, delivered a major speech on her vision for NY State that would surely require her to step a notch higher than AG to carry out, and made at least one declaration that was good enough to use as a gubernatorial campaign slogan: “There is no upstate or downstate way to make government work.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO