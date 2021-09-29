CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Will pro-life movements end legal abortion in Nebraska?

By Melanie Standiford
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As Texas lawmakers navigate a statewide abortion ban in their state, Nebraska lawmakers may be next. “When fighting for the smallest and most vulnerable among us, we need everyone engaged and doing their part. Nebraska is not the largest state in America, but it does not have to be to join with Texas in doing what is right and doing their part to bring an end to the abortion holocaust in America.”

Scott Melvin
6d ago

"I do not believe that just because you are opposed to abortion, that that makes you pro-life. In fact, I think in many cases, your morality is deeply lacking if all you want is a child born but not a child fed, a child educated, a child housed. And why would I think that you don't? Because you don't want any tax money to go there. That's not pro-life. That's pro-birth. We need a much broader conversation on what the morality of pro-life is." Benedictine Sr. Joan Chittister

