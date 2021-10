The wrestling world is constantly changing, with new names and tournaments announced. Lio Rush is back in wrestling, and the King of The Ring returns next week. WWE fans wanted it, and the company has listened to their requests. While it’s similar to the curious case of Benjamin Button, no one knows what to expect out of the WWE. The company has raised its performance style since the flak from the WWE Universe and the broadcast partners. It is still a long way from making it big, but things are on the up and up.

WWE ・ 4 DAYS AGO