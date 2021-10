OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- A true leader. That is one description of this year’s Olmsted Falls Citizen of the Year. Joe Duffy received the honor during Sunday’s Falls Day in the Park. Mayor Jim Graven said Joe received five nominations. The annual award is given to someone who has demonstrated significant volunteer or philanthropic dedication and effort, which, in turn, provides “significant” value to the community.

