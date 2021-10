The Arroyo Seco Winegrowers Association is excited to announce the 2021 Harvest is underway. The first wine grapes to leave the vineyard headed for the winery were grapes for the sparkling wine program at Wente Vineyard. “We are thrilled to begin harvest with one of my favorite programs, our Arroyo Seco Brut Sparkling Wine,” stated 5th Generation Winegrower, Sr. Vineyard and Viticulture Manager at Wente Vineyards, Niki Wente. “Arroyo Seco is home to ideal weather conditions for sparkling wine thanks to the cool climate and foggy days that lead to an extremely long ripening period for Chardonnay. We love crafting our sparkling wine from Chardonnay grown in Arroyo Seco because that extra hang time allows for beautiful flavor concentration in the fruit, even at the lower harvest brix. The 2021 vintage is looking and tasting great already!

