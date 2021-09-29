CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

UEFA Champions League: Wolfsburg vs Sevilla player ratings as late drama helped Sevilla salvage a point against a determined Wolfsburg

By Aditi Srinivas
firstsportz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn what seemed like a promising start to the first half, it slowly became dull. The first half was full of failed attempts and half chances. Both the teams tried desperately to make a dent, but couldn’t play exciting football even for 10 minutes. Both teams did, however, come close to scoring on a couple of occasions, but their attempts were blocked before bearing any fruit. Sevilla looked like the more aggressive team of the two, but their aggression was curtailed only to action outside the box.

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Bundesliga: Hoffenheim vs Wolfsburg Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Hoffenheim vs Wolfsburg: Hoffenheim will lock horns with Wolfsburg in the sixth matchday of the Bundesliga this season. Let’s check out the preview of both the teams before Saturday’s fixture and also the television broadcaster where the match will be live. Hoffenheim vs Wolfsburg: Preview. Hoffenheim started this season well...
SOCCER
firstsportz.com

La Liga: Sevilla vs Espanyol Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Sevilla vs Espanyol: Sevilla will be up against Espanyol in the Matchday 7 of the La Liga 2021/22. Sevilla will seek to build on their excellent start to the season in La Liga. They have performed admirably under Julen Lopetegui and are now in the third position in the standings. Sevilla cruised over Valencia in their last match and will be optimistic going into this one. They’ll now want to capitalize on it with their fourth league win of the season in order to keep their spot in the top four.
UEFA
okcheartandsoul.com

Wolfsburg vs. Sevilla: How to watch UEFA Champions League, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Champions League returns Wednesday on Paramount+. Caesar’s Sportsbook odds: Wolfsburg +185, Draw +220, Sevilla +160. Sevilla and Wolfsburg will square off at 3 p.m. ET, Wednesday Sept. 29 at VOLKSWAGEN ARENA as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Sevilla is coming off of a 1-1 draw against Salzburg. Similarly, Wolfsburg tied Lille 0-0 in their previous match to earn one point. Right now, Sevilla (one point) is in second place in Group G behind Salzburg (one point), while Wolfsburg (one point) is last in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Lamela
Person
Kevin Mbabu
Person
Maximilian Arnold
Person
Koen Casteels
Person
Dodi Lukebakio
Person
Luca Waldschmidt
Person
Lucas Ocampos
World Soccer Talk

Wolfsburg crash at Hoffenheim to leave Bayern three points clear

Berlin (AFP) – Wolfsburg crashed to a 3-1 defeat at Hoffenheim on Saturday to miss their chance of going level on points with Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga table. Elsewhere last season’s runners-up RB Leipzig brushed off recent poor results to climb to 10th with a 6-0...
SOCCER
ESPN

Wolfsburg suffer first league defeat of season at Hoffenheim

VfL Wolfsburg lost 3-1 at Hoffenheim on Saturday after taking the lead, suffering their first defeat of the season to drop three points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich. Wolfsburg looked to be on track for another win when Ridle Baku's sensational shot from 20 metres put them ahead in the...
MLS
firstsportz.com

Bundesliga: Hoffenheim vs Wolfsburg player ratings as Hoffenheim handed a humbling defeat to the undefeated Wolfsburg

It was a slow start to the first half as both the teams exchanged possession quite often in the first fifteen minutes. There was nothing happening for a long time even after Wolfsburg started asserting themselves on the match. The pace of the game was slow until Baku curled one in to the top right corner in the 25th minute to make it 1-0. Wolfsburg continued to hold most of the possession as Hoffenheim were ineffective when they had the ball. Just before the halftime, Hoffenheim managed to equalize through a header from Kramaric.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Champions League#Salvage#Jordan#Wolfsburg Wout Weghorst
FOX Sports

Contentious late penalty earns Sevilla 1-1 draw at Wolfsburg

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Ivan Rakitić scored a contentious late penalty to earn a 1-1 draw for Sevilla at Wolfsburg in the Champions League on Wednesday. Rakitić sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to equalize in the 87th minute, though the home team protested furiously that the penalty shouldn’t have been awarded. Wolfsburg midfielder Josuha Guilavogui was penalized after connecting with Erik Lamela after he cleared the ball. Referee Georgi Kabakov consulted video replays before pointing to the spot, then showed Guilavogui a second yellow card to leave the hosts with 10 men.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Ivan Rakitic promises Sevilla reaction after disappointing Champions League draw

Ivan Rakitic has spoken about Sevilla’s draw with Wolfsburg in the Champions League on Wednesday night. Sevilla have made a slow start to their Champions League campaign, drawing with Salzburg and Wolfsburg. And they needed a slice of luck to take something from Wolfsburg having gone behind in the clash.
UEFA
ESPN

Sevilla's Rakitic snatches point with disputed penalty at Wolfsburg

Sevilla's Ivan Rakitic scored a hotly-disputed penalty three minutes from time as they rescued a 1-1 draw at Wolfsburg in their Champions League Group G showdown on Wednesday. - ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more. - Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only) - Don't have...
UEFA
chatsports.com

Zenit record their biggest ever Champions League win against 10-man Malmo... while Karim Adeyemi's penalties help RB Salzburg past Lille and Ivan Rakitic's controversial spot kick rescues point for Sevilla at Wolfsburg

Zenit St Petersburg notched the first win of their Champions League Group H campaign with a 4-0 victory over Swedish side Malmo FF, who had Anel Ahmedhodzic sent off as they slumped to their second defeat in a row in the competition. The Russian side, who lost 1-0 at holders...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

Bundesliga: Vfl Wolfsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Player Ratings as Borussia Monchengladbach seal all three points

Borussia Monchengladbach defeated Vfl Wolfsburg by three goals to one in the Bundesliga on Saturday night. Borussia Monchengladbach found the net twice within the first ten minutes itself with Breel Embolo and Jonas Hoffman before Joe Scally added a third in added time. Luca Waldschmidt got one for Wolfsburg but Maxence Lacroix got a red card to make things difficult.
SOCCER
Telegraph

Chelsea leave it late to earn draw at home to Wolfsburg in Women’s Champions League

Emma Hayes felt her Chelsea side's dramatic 3-3 draw with Wolfsburg represented a point gained after they fought back from 3-1 down in a Women’s Champions League classic at Kingsmeadow, despite a disastrous night defensively for the English side. Denmark captain Pernille Harder’s stoppage-time equaliser against her former club salvaged...
WORLD
SB Nation

WATCH: Beth England pulls one back for Chelsea against Wolfsburg

After taking the early lead in the match at Kingsmeadow against Wolfsburg, Chelsea fell 3-1 to their opponents in their first Women’s Champions League match. But hope is not yet lost. 3 minutes after Wolfsburg’s third score at the beginning of the second half, a scramble in the penalty box following a corner leads to our second goal today via Bethany England.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy