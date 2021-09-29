UEFA Champions League: Wolfsburg vs Sevilla player ratings as late drama helped Sevilla salvage a point against a determined Wolfsburg

Sevilla vs Espanyol: Sevilla will be up against Espanyol in the Matchday 7 of the La Liga 2021/22. Sevilla will seek to build on their excellent start to the season in La Liga. They have performed admirably under Julen Lopetegui and are now in the third position in the standings. Sevilla cruised over Valencia in their last match and will be optimistic going into this one. They’ll now want to capitalize on it with their fourth league win of the season in order to keep their spot in the top four.

