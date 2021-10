Ajax, playing at home, make it two wins out of two in the Champions League as they beat a very poor Besiktas, 2-0. Ajax could have scored five or six goals in the game and they would be disappointed not to as Besiktas were down and out from very early in the game. Goals from Berghuis and Haller, who could have gotten a hattrick, help the hosts maintain the perfect record. Ajax got hold of some early possession in the game and set the tempo in the game, but the first big chance fell on the foot of the visitors via Batshuayi, who rattled the far post.

UEFA ・ 8 DAYS AGO