While there is a chicken wing shortage due to the pandemic, it looks like the cost of bacon has also been impacted. According to reports, the price of bacon has increased by 50% over the last ten years. It seems that inflation isn’t the only reason why the price of bacon has risen from $4.77 to an average of $7.09. According to the White House, the lack of competition is also why the price continues to increase.

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO