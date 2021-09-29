3 firefighters critical, 5 other people injured in explosion at Dallas apartment building
DALLAS — An explosion tore apart an apartment building in south Dallas Wednesday morning, injuring at least eight people. Dallas Fire-Rescue was called about a gas leak at the Highland Hills Apartments on Highland Hills Drive in the Oak Cliff area about 10:20 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they could smell gas near one of the buildings. The blast occurred while they were investigating, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said.www.normantranscript.com
