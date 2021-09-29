CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animated comedy ‘Archer’ renewed for season 13 at FXX

By Karu F. Daniels, New York Daily News
Marietta Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSterling Archer and his gang will live to see another day. With the 12th season of “Archer” underway on FXX, the cable channel has announced it’s renewing the Emmy Award-winning animated spy spoof for a 13th season. On Wednesday, FX’s original programming chief Nick Grad said that the eight-episode new...

