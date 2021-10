A Salina man learned that his camper had been stolen after a relative saw it in Junction City. Kevin Keller, 52, of Salina, told police that his 2019 Jayco Feather camper, valued at $25,000, had been stolen from a storage lot in the 3400 block of Canterbury Drive, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The storage lot owner, Carla Erlich, 52, reported that when she was at the lot at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, she found one of the gates open and the chain for the gate missing, Forrester said.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO