Tributes Pour in for Late Organ Virtuoso Dr. Lonnie Smith

jambands
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Lonnie Smith passed away from pulmonary fibrosis in his home in Florida on Sept. 28, his label Blue Note Records confirmed. He was 79-years-old. “We’re deeply saddened to announce that Hammond B3 organ legend Dr. Lonnie Smith passed away today…,” Blue Note Records shared on Twitter. “Doc was one of the funkiest & most inventive organists to ever walk the earth & we were proud to bring this remarkable man’s joyous music to fans all over the world.”

jambands.com

