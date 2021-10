Seven years after the HBO series concluded, True Blood stars Deborah Ann Woll and Kristin Bauer van Straten are reuniting for the podcast Truest Blood, which will see the performers revisiting the series for the first time since its debut. Additionally, the podcast is co-produced by Janina Gavankar, who also starred in the series, with Truest Blood set to feature behind-the-scenes anecdotes about how the cult-favorite was brought to life. Truest Blood will not only be the hosts' first time watching the series, but it will also feature interviews with fellow stars and members of the crew who helped bring the story to life. You can check out a preview of the podcast now before it debuts on HBO Max and wherever you get your podcasts.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO