CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Judiciary Committee continuing with plan to release impeachment inquiry report on Cuomo

MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mn6Ds_0cC90Qbm00

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Assembly Judiciary Committee is still moving forward with its plan to release a report following an impeachment inquiry into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

It’s still unclear when the report will be completed or made public.

Members of the Judiciary Committee were able to look at evidence related to the investigation about a month ago, but committee member Phil Steck said members have not met since reviewing the evidence. Steck said Cuomo’s attorney has sent a letter to the committee that called the Attorney General’s report investigating sexual harassment claims against the former Governor “biased.”

‘I was afraid’: Former Cuomo aide details groping allegations

Steck disagrees with Cuomo’s lawyer.

“I read the Attorney General’s report from stem to stem,” he said. “I thought it was very well-documented. They addressed most of the arguments that the Governor’s office was making, and I think they did an excellent job.”

Steck said the committee has not yet scheduled a future meeting to discuss the report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WHEC TV-10

Report: Cuomo planned to dump Hochul as Lt.Gov in 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC)— Disgraced ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo planned to leave then Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul off the 2022 ticket if he ran for a fourth term, according to a report from the New York Post. The post says Cuomo's top aides contacted Hochul in January about plans to...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Fox News

Cuomo's $5.1M book contract under scrutiny as NY ethics panel hires law firm to investigate its OK of deal

New York's ethics commission voted unanimously to hire a law firm to investigate its approval of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's $5.1 million book deal. "The commission has voted to approve the retention of independent counsel to conduct an inquiry into the legal and procedural operations of the commission," New York Joint Commission on Public Ethics Chairman Jose Nieves said Tuesday. "There will be further action and a future date."
POLITICS
Telegraph

JCOPE approves internal inquiry into Cuomo's book approval

ALBANY – New York’s ethics commission is hiring outside counsel to conduct an inquiry into its own staff’s approval of former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s $5.1 million book deal last year. The new chairman of the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, Jose Nieves, announced after a closed-door session on Tuesday...
POLITICS
WETM 18 News

Assembly Judiciary Chair: Cuomo probe report completion expected ‘very soon’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Assembly Judiciary Committee’s probe report on allegations leveled at former Governor Andrew Cuomo could be completed “very soon.” The Committee is looking at sexual harassment claims, but also other issues like whether he used state resources to produce his book.  In March, the New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee launched an impeachment investigation […]
ALBANY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
New York Post

JCOPE calls special meeting to discuss internal inquiry of Cuomo book deal

ALBANY — A group of commissioners sitting on the state’s embattled Joint Commission on Public Ethics scheduled a special meeting aimed at potentially launching their own internal inquiry into how disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s $5.1 million book deal was approved last year. The meeting — called for Tuesday, Oct. 5...
ALBANY, NY
WKTV

NY attorney general blasts Cuomo's criticism of her report

NEW YORK (AP) - New York Attorney General Letitia James is dismissing criticism from former Gov. Andrew Cuomo of the bombshell report from her office that detailed sexual harassment allegations against him. She told a group of civic and business leaders in New York City on Wednesday that the former...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WRGB

AG James continues to dismiss criticism regarding her office's Cuomo report

(WRGB) — New York State Attorney General Letitia James continues to dismiss criticism from former governor Cuomo on her office’s report detailing sexual harassment allegations against him. James spoke on Wednesday morning at a business leaders’ breakfast in Manhattan and told the crowd that Cuomo has never taken responsibility for...
MANHATTAN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Update on impeachment inquiry into former Gov. Cuomo

Update on impeachment inquiry into former Gov. Cuomo. Pumpkin Glow & Light Show returns for second year at Ellms Family Farms. Resident music legend 'Commander Cody' passes in Saratoga at 77. Puppy love helps man heal. "Galleri" early detection cancer screening test approved in NYS. Times Union not to extend...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#The Judiciary Committee
cityandstateny.com

So, about that Cuomo impeachment report

The Assembly has committed to releasing its much-anticipated report into alleged wrongdoing by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo sometime in the coming weeks, though no one appears to know for sure exactly when. “It's really hard to pinpoint a day,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie of the Bronx told reporters in Buffalo Tuesday. “I just know that they're getting towards the end." The release of a final report would mark the end of a six-month impeachment investigation that began after multiple women accused the former governor of sexual misconduct, eventually resulting in the governor’s resignation. But the report might be disappointing to those hoping for new information.
POLITICS
wamc.org

Anita Hill defends James' report into harassment claims against Cuomo

Anita Hill — whose allegations of sexual harassment against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas reverberate across American politics more than three decades later — is defending New York state Attorney General Tish James’ report into claims against Andrew Cuomo that eventually forced the Democrat from office. James’ damning conclusions drove...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KELOLAND TV

Special session on Ravnsborg will evaluate if lawmakers continue with impeachment

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A special session to evaluate if South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s conduct surrounding the death of Joe Boever involved impeachable offenses is set for 10 a.m. on November 9. A proclamation from the state Legislature was released Thursday that announces the special session. Earlier this...
PIERRE, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
gettysburgian.com

Senate Holds Impeachment Trial for Committee Chair

On Monday, Student Senate held its first impeachment trial, spent $11,000 on club activities, and donated $25,000 to scholarships and grants. President Sydney Quan ’22 also spoke about the Integrated Learning Committee meeting, which will be held Wednesday, Oct 6 at noon; students are encouraged to attend. The Impeachment. Quan...
EDUCATION
WDAM-TV

AG Fitch statements draw comments at Senate Judiciary Committee hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) - Statements made by Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch were discussed at a Senate committee hearing on the Texas abortion ban. The Senate Judiciary Committee hosted the hearing about the Texas abortion ban on Wednesday, Sept. 29. Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono made comments about a statement made...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

62
Followers
149
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy