CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Keller @ Large: Backlash Persists Against Vaccine Mandates

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

While more than 70 percent of all American adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the divide between the vaccinated and unvaccinated is stark. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.

boston.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elkhart Truth

Potential exodus of Navy SEALs brings backlash on vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandate sparked controversy among Americans, but one of the nation’s most elite fighting forces may be hit harder than other groups by the new requirement. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced in August, with Biden’s approval, that all U.S. service members must...
MILITARY
The Independent

Fauci tells Republicans to ‘face reality’ after they accuse migrants of spreading Covid

Republicans attempting to blame the coronavirus crisis on immigration have been hit with a stern message from Dr Anthony Fauci: face reality.A recent poll from KFF showed that 55 per cent of Republicans polled believed that immigrants and tourists bringing in Covid-19 was the reason for the number of coronavirus cases in the US, compared with just 34 per cent of independents and 21 per cent of Democrats who viewed this as a reaosn for the spread of Covid.Asked about the poll and whether imigration was causing coronaviorus, Dr Fauci responded: “No, absolutely not.”“If you just look at the...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash#Mandates#Covid 19 Vaccine#American#Wbz Tv
CBS Boston

New Hampshire, Massachusetts Cities Ranked Among Safest In America

BOSTON (CBS) – Safety is paramount when choosing a place to live. According to a new study, several top choices can be found in New England. WalletHub released its “2021 Safest Cities in America” list on Tuesday, and several cities from Massachusetts and New Hampshire made the list. Nashua, N.H. was third, while Manchester, N.H. was No. 11. Worcester came in at No. 18, while Boston was No. 54. Columbia, Md. was ranked as the country’s safest city, followed by South Burlington, Vt. at No. 2. WalletHub uses 44 metrics across three categories – home and community safety, natural-disaster risk, and financial safety – to determine its rankings.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Stark Divide Over COVID Vaccine Mandates

BOSTON (CBS) – While more than 70 percent of all American adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the divide between the vaccinated and unvaccinated is stark. The number of vaccinations may be growing as cities, states and businesses announce new mandates. But the backlash persists. An anti-vax protest on Beacon Hill this week featured signs alleging “forced control,” “censorship,” and comparing the COVID-19 vaccine to Agent Orange, the deadly Vietnam War-era defoliant. And while governors like Charlie Baker stand firm on requiring State Police and other state workers who interact with the public to get the shot,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
cbslocal.com

Keller @ Large: Stark Divide Over COVID Vaccine Mandates

BOSTON (CBS) – While more than 70 percent of all American adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the divide between the vaccinated and unvaccinated is stark. The number of vaccinations may be growing as cities, states and businesses announce new mandates. But the backlash persists.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy