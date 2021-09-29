CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Genius grant' winner has Birmingham ties

By Lawrence Specker
AL.com
AL.com
 7 days ago

Among the recipients of the latest round of MacArthur “genius grants” is Daniel Alarcon, a writer and radio producer who spent much of his youth in the Birmingham area. Formally known as MacArthur Fellows, recipients receive a “no strings attached” stipend of $625,000, paid out over five years. The stated goal of the program is to “encourage people of outstanding talent to pursue their own creative, intellectual, and professional inclinations.”

A writer and radio producer with Alabama ties is among the latest recipients of a “genius grant” from the MacArthur Foundation. Daniel Alarcón, a native of Peru who grew up in Birmingham and graduated from Indian Springs School, is among the 25 people selected as a 2021 MacArthur Fellow. The honor comes with an unrestricted $625,000 stipend paid over five years.
