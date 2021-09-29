‘Genius grant’ winner has Birmingham ties
Among the recipients of the latest round of MacArthur “genius grants” is Daniel Alarcon, a writer and radio producer who spent much of his youth in the Birmingham area. Formally known as MacArthur Fellows, recipients receive a “no strings attached” stipend of $625,000, paid out over five years. The stated goal of the program is to “encourage people of outstanding talent to pursue their own creative, intellectual, and professional inclinations.”www.al.com
