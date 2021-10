WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More job-seekers are searching for full-time opportunities, rather than multiple part-time jobs. “Businesses are saying there’s not enough available labor, but households saying hey we’re doing well, we’re getting jobs,” said Jeremy Hill, director of the Center for Economic Development and Business Research at Wichita State University. “So, although there’s a lot of concern about the tight labor market from the business side; this is a great environment for households and for them to move up, and to build wealth, and to finally get into the career path that they wanted to get into.”

WICHITA, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO