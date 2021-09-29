9 Black-Owned Coffee Brands To Add To Your Pantry On National Coffee Day
Black companies have the mocha lovers and the espresso shooters covered. Nothing cures a case of the 6 a.m. scaries or a 3 p.m. slump like a cup of coffee. If you’re devoted to getting your hands on a piping hot cup of java daily, you can celebrate your love of it with other coffee aficionados today because it’s National Coffee Day. Black retailers across the country can help you do that, as an elite list are offering different blends of roasts that will make you want to celebrate National Coffee Day every day. There’s salted caramels, ripened berries, and succulent chocolate flooding coffee shops and kitchen counters across the country.www.essence.com
