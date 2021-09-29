Flood Advisory issued for Archer by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 16:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Archer The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Archer County in northern Texas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 457 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Archer County Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.